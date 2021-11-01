Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Chipotle Mexican Grill ay mula $30,150 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Manunulat ng Teknikal sa mababang hanay hanggang $156,000 para sa isang Manager ng Produkto sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Chipotle Mexican Grill. Huling na-update: 11/18/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $140K
Serbisyo sa Customer
Median $38K
Manager ng Produkto
Analista ng Pananalapi
$74.6K
Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
$147K
Operasyon ng Marketing
$127K
Manager ng Programa
$60.3K
Manager ng Proyekto
$59.7K
Benta
$129K
Manunulat ng Teknikal
$30.2K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Chipotle Mexican Grill ay Manager ng Produkto na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $156,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Chipotle Mexican Grill ay $100,808.

