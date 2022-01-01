Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Chick-fil-A ay mula $31,200 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Benta sa mababang hanay hanggang $227,562 para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Chick-fil-A. Huling na-update: 11/18/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Bakend na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Data na Inhinyero

Siyentipiko ng Data
9 $167K
10 $207K
Serbisyo sa Customer
Median $32K

Benta
Median $31.2K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
Median $225K
Operasyon ng Negosyo
$184K
Analista ng Negosyo
Median $104K
Pag-unlad ng Negosyo
$79.7K
Analista ng Data
$101K
Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
$184K
Disenyer ng Produkto
$70.4K
Manager ng Produkto
$177K
Manager ng Programa
$186K
Manager ng Proyekto
Median $150K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Chick-fil-A ay Inhinyero ng Software at the 10 level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $227,562. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Chick-fil-A ay $151,996.

