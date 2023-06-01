Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
CHEQ
CHEQ Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng CHEQ ay mula $29,368 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software sa mababang hanay hanggang $129,350 para sa isang Benta sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng CHEQ. Huling na-update: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Manager ng Produkto
$118K
Benta
$129K
Inhinyero ng Benta
$126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

Inhinyero ng Software
$29.4K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa CHEQ ay Benta at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $129,350. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa CHEQ ay $121,788.

Iba pang Resources