Centre for Development of Telematics Human Resources Sahod

Centre for Development of Telematics
Ang average na Human Resources kabuuang kompensasyon in India sa Centre for Development of Telematics ay mula ₹195K hanggang ₹285K bawat year. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Centre for Development of Telematics. Huling na-update: 12/4/2025

Karaniwang Kabuuang Kompensasyon

$2.5K - $2.9K
India
Karaniwang Range
Posibleng Range
$2.2K$2.5K$2.9K$3.2K
Karaniwang Range
Posibleng Range

Ano ang mga antas ng karera sa Centre for Development of Telematics?

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Human Resources sa Centre for Development of Telematics in India ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na ₹284,595. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Centre for Development of Telematics para sa Human Resources role in India ay ₹195,358.

