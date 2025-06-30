Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Centific
Centific Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Centific ay mula $50,250 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Human Resources sa mababang hanay hanggang $287,430 para sa isang Program Manager sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Centific. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $70K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $95K
Customer Service
$68.6K

Human Resources
$50.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$68.6K
Program Manager
$287K
Technical Program Manager
$80.1K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at Centific is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $287,430. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centific is $70,000.

