Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ay mula $111,000 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Siyentipiko ng Data sa mababang hanay hanggang $195,975 para sa isang UX Researcher sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $111K

Health Informatics

Economist
Median $140K
Information Technologist (IT)
$133K

Project Manager
$149K
UX Researcher
$196K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

