Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Centene
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Centene Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Centene ay mula $42,785 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Administrative Assistant sa mababang hanay hanggang $193,463 para sa isang Data Science Manager sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Centene. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Inhinyero ng Software
L1 $78.4K
L2 $104K
L3 $133K
L4 $129K
L5 $153K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Sayt Rilaybiliting Inhinyero

Business Analyst
L1 $69.3K
L2 $83.4K
Actuary
Median $110K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Data Analyst
Median $135K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $102K
Project Manager
Median $81K
Technical Program Manager
Median $130K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $92K
Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $140K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $120K
Accountant
$78.4K
Administrative Assistant
$42.8K
Business Development
$97.3K
Data Science Manager
$193K
Financial Analyst
$66.3K
Human Resources
$158K
Marketing
$191K
Program Manager
$147K
Recruiter
$151K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$118K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $180K
Solution Architect
$145K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$98K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at Centene is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centene is $119,203.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Centene

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • NRC Health
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Fresenius Medical Care
  • DaVita
  • Cardinal Health
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources