Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Cellebrite
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Cellebrite Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Cellebrite ay mula $125,143 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software sa mababang hanay hanggang $226,125 para sa isang Solution Architect sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Cellebrite. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $125K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$134K
Solution Architect
$226K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Cellebrite er Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $226,125. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Cellebrite er $133,926.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Cellebrite

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Flipkart
  • Netflix
  • PayPal
  • Microsoft
  • Spotify
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources