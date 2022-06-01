Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Celerion
    Tungkol sa

    Our 40+ years of experience, innovative strategies, global capabilities, and expertise in early phase research make us faster than our competitors. That means you get key data sooner, enabling you to make earlier go/no-go decisions about your drug's development. It’s all in the name: Celerion is derived from the Latin celeritas (meaning swiftness and speed), which reflects our founding principle—that fast, reliable research is vital to a product's success. Our vision is to be the premier provider of early stage drug development solutions to you, achieved through experienced leadership, the passion of our employees and a commitment to excellence.

    http://www.celerion.com
    Website
    2010
    Taong Naitatag
    850
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $100M-$250M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

