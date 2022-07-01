Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Cedar Gate Technologies
Cedar Gate Technologies Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Cedar Gate Technologies ay mula $2,665 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Technical Program Manager in Nepal sa mababang hanay hanggang $162,185 para sa isang Project Manager in United States sa mataas na hanay.

$160K

Siyentipiko ng Data
$90.5K
Project Manager
$162K
Inhinyero ng Software
$5.7K

Technical Program Manager
$2.7K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Cedar Gate Technologies adalah Manajer Proyek at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $162,185. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Cedar Gate Technologies adalah $48,067.

