CarGurus Manager ng Produkto Sahod

Ang Manager ng Produkto kompensasyon in United States sa CarGurus ay umabot sa $210K bawat year para sa Senior Product Manager. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in United States package ay umabot sa $220K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng CarGurus. Huling na-update: 9/25/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
Senior Product Manager
$210K
$167K
$17.9K
$25.7K
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
|Walang nahanap na sahod
25%
TAON 1
25%
TAON 2
25%
TAON 3
25%
TAON 4
Sa CarGurus, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)
25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)