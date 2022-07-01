Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Care Options for Kids
    Tungkol sa

    Care Options for Kids (COFK) began operating in Dallas in 1999 and was one of the earliest providers of pediatric home health therapy in Texas. A leader, Preferred Provider and Value-Based innovator in therapy in Texas we are a key collaborator with Managed Care Organizations and regulators. COFK provides services for children who exhibit moderate to severe delays and disorders. Services include providing medically necessary speech, physical or occupational therapy as prescribed by the child’s primary care physician. The majority of children served are birth to age 10. However, the Agency is licensed to treat children from birth to 21 years of age.

    http://cofk.com
    Website
    1999
    Taong Naitatag
    300
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

