Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
BlueVine
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

BlueVine Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng BlueVine ay mula $100,890 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Analista ng Data sa mababang hanay hanggang $270,000 para sa isang Pag-unlad ng Negosyo sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng BlueVine. Huling na-update: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Pag-unlad ng Negosyo
Median $270K
Analista ng Data
$101K
Analista ng Pananalapi
$114K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Marketing
$149K
Manager ng Partner
$259K
Disenyer ng Produkto
Median $151K
Manager ng Produkto
$199K
Inhinyero ng Software
$141K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
$264K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa BlueVine ay Pag-unlad ng Negosyo na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $270,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa BlueVine ay $151,000.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa BlueVine

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources