Bluefin
    • Tungkol sa

    BLUEFIN is a tech-enabled facility asset management consulting company that helps facility owners and operators manage their roofs, walls, pavement, and energy usage. They provide reliable forecasts of future spending and significant savings through a balanced approach to facility asset management. BLUEFIN works closely with in-house facility management teams to improve facility asset reliability, generate cost savings, maximize procurement management, prevent business disruption, reduce energy costs, and provide a platform to procure energy at the lowest possible cost. They are a division of Mantis Innovation Group.

    bluefinllc.com
    Website
    2005
    Taong Naitatag
    126
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

