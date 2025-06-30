Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ay mula $68,904 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Disenyor ng Produkto sa mababang hanay hanggang $169,540 para sa isang Business Analyst sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$170K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$68.9K
Manager ng Produkto
$137K

Project Manager
$119K
Inhinyero ng Software
$83.3K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is $119,400.

Iba pang Resources