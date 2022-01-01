Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Blackbaud
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Blackbaud Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Blackbaud ay mula $41,650 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Serbisyo sa Customer sa mababang hanay hanggang $223,875 para sa isang Human Resources sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Blackbaud. Huling na-update: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Inhinyero ng Software
Staff B $116K
Senior B $136K

Pul-Stak na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Manager ng Produkto
Median $98.1K
Manager ng Proyekto
Median $106K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
Median $180K
Analista ng Negosyo
$81.3K
Pag-unlad ng Negosyo
$62.3K
Serbisyo sa Customer
$41.7K
Human Resources
$224K
Disenyer ng Produkto
$101K
Benta
$95.7K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Iskedyul ng Vesting

33.3%

TAON 1

33.3%

TAON 2

33.4%

TAON 3

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Blackbaud, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 3-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (33.30% taunan)

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (33.30% taunan)

  • 33.4% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (33.40% taunan)

May tanong? Magtanong sa komunidad.

Bisitahin ang Levels.fyi na komunidad para makipag-ugnayan sa mga empleyado mula sa iba't ibang kumpanya, makakuha ng mga tips sa karera, at marami pang iba.

Bisitahin Ngayon!

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Blackbaud ay Human Resources at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $223,875. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Blackbaud ay $100,500.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Blackbaud

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • ManTech
  • Visa
  • Citrix
  • HPE
  • Red Hat
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources