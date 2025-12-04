Berkshire Grey Inhinyero ng Mekanikal Sahod

Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ang median na Inhinyero ng Mekanikal kompensasyon in United States package sa Berkshire Grey ay umabot sa $150K bawat year. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Berkshire Grey. Huling na-update: 12/4/2025

Gitna ng Pakete
company icon
Berkshire Grey
Mechanical Engineer
Boston, MA
Kabuuan bawat taon
$150K
Antas
L5
Pangunahing Sahod
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Mga taon sa kumpanya
4 Mga Taon
Mga taon ng karanasan
7 Mga Taon
Ano ang mga antas ng karera sa Berkshire Grey?
Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Inhinyero ng Mekanikal sa Berkshire Grey in United States ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $186,570. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Berkshire Grey para sa Inhinyero ng Mekanikal role in United States ay $150,000.

Iba pang Resources

