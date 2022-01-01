Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
BDO
BDO Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng BDO ay mula $3,309 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Sales in United States sa mababang hanay hanggang $179,295 para sa isang Project Manager in United Kingdom sa mataas na hanay.

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $86.5K

Data Inhinyero

Konsultant sa Pamamahala
Median $68.1K
Accountant
$8.1K

Administrative Assistant
$91.8K
Business Analyst
$55.2K
Data Analyst
$79K
Data Science Manager
$87K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$64.7K
Financial Analyst
$40.5K
Human Resources
$77.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$42.9K
Investment Banker
$45.2K
Manager ng Produkto
$61.7K
Project Manager
$179K
Sales
$3.3K
Solution Architect
$62.5K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$135K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa BDO ay Project Manager at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $179,295. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa BDO ay $64,656.

Iba pang Resources