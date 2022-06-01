Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Basware
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Basware Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Basware ay mula $88,257 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Customer Service Operations sa mababang hanay hanggang $112,535 para sa isang Manager ng Produkto sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Basware. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Customer Service Operations
$88.3K
Product Design Manager
$92.5K
Manager ng Produkto
$113K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Basware คือ Manager ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $112,535 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Basware คือ $92,479

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Basware

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Uber
  • Microsoft
  • SoFi
  • PayPal
  • Coinbase
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources