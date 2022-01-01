Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Basis Technologies
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Basis Technologies Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Basis Technologies ay mula $70,853 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Marketing sa mababang hanay hanggang $242,661 para sa isang Manager ng Produkto sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Basis Technologies. Huling na-update: 10/10/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $96K
Data Analyst
$95.9K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$73.4K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Marketing
$70.9K
Manager ng Produkto
$243K
Recruiter
$88.4K
Sales
$209K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$220K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at Basis Technologies is Manager ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $242,661. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Basis Technologies is $95,938.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Basis Technologies

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Vanguard
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • John Hancock
  • League
  • GEICO
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources