Banner Health Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Banner Health ay mula $63,700 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Katulong sa Administrasyon sa mababang hanay hanggang $144,275 para sa isang Manggagamot sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Banner Health. Huling na-update: 11/17/2025

Disenyer ng Produkto
Median $90.5K
Katulong sa Administrasyon
$63.7K
Analista ng Data
$65.3K

Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$101K
Manggagamot
$144K
Manager ng Produkto
$105K
Inhinyero ng Software
$68.6K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Banner Health ay Manggagamot at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $144,275. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Banner Health ay $90,480.

