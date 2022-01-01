Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
BAE Systems
BAE Systems Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng BAE Systems ay mula $30,382 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Mechanical Engineer in United Kingdom sa mababang hanay hanggang $311,550 para sa isang Business Operations Manager in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng BAE Systems. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
L1 $92K
L2 $104K
L3 $124K
L4 $143K
L5 $156K
L6 $175K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Kwaliting Asyurans (QA) Software Inhinyero

Prodaksyong Software Inhinyero

Sistemas Inhinyero

Hardware Engineer
L1 $86.8K
L2 $101K
L3 $130K
L4 $128K

Radio Frequency Engineer

Electrical Engineer
Median $134K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $30.4K
Program Manager
Median $144K
Project Manager
Median $113K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $66.9K
Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $148K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $175K
Technical Program Manager
Median $183K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $35.6K
Solution Architect
Median $131K

Cloud Security Architect

Business Development
Median $109K
Financial Analyst
Median $109K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $130K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $180K
Aerospace Engineer
$58.2K
Business Operations Manager
$312K
Business Analyst
$49.8K
Chemical Engineer
$213K
Controls Engineer
$67.4K
Data Analyst
$52.3K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$135K
Optical Engineer
$187K
Recruiter
$107K
Sales
$207K
Technical Writer
$109K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at BAE Systems is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $311,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BAE Systems is $127,667.

