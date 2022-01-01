Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Backbase
Backbase Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Backbase ay mula $17,963 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Disenyer ng Produkto sa mababang hanay hanggang $250,000 para sa isang Arkitekto ng Solusyon sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Backbase. Huling na-update: 11/17/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $88.7K

Mobil na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Bakend na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Manager ng Produkto
Median $85.5K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
Median $250K

Analista ng Negosyo
$31.4K
Marketing
$92.2K
Operasyon ng Marketing
$117K
Disenyer ng Produkto
$18K
Manager ng Proyekto
$115K
Rekruter
$59.9K
Analista ng Cybersecurity
$99.7K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
$91.2K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Backbase ay Arkitekto ng Solusyon na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $250,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Backbase ay $91,237.

