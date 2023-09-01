Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Bacardi
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Bacardi Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Bacardi ay mula $17,645 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Analista ng Negosyo sa mababang hanay hanggang $120,600 para sa isang Manager ng Proyekto sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Bacardi. Huling na-update: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Analista ng Negosyo
$17.6K
Marketing
$69.4K
Manager ng Proyekto
$121K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Bacardi ay Manager ng Proyekto at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $120,600. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Bacardi ay $69,418.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Bacardi

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • LinkedIn
  • Netflix
  • Pinterest
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources