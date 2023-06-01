Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
    authID Inc. is a global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that offers secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. Its platform enables users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with a camera. The company provides multi-factor authentication solutions, trusted identity establishment, FIDO2 authentication, and an identity portal for enterprise customer enrollment. It also offers biometric matching software, secure plastic identity credentials, and payment processing solutions. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

    authID.ai
    Website
    2011
    Taong Naitatag
    60
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $1M-$10M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Iba pang Resources