Astra Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Astra ay mula $51,850 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Project Manager in Russia sa mababang hanay hanggang $291,450 para sa isang Human Resources in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Astra. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $150K
Technical Program Manager
Median $240K
Hardware Engineer
$206K

Human Resources
$291K
Marketing
$212K
Manager ng Produkto
$155K
Project Manager
$51.8K
Recruiter
$204K
Inhinyero ng Software
$71.5K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at Astra is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $291,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Astra is $203,975.

Iba pang Resources