Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Argineering
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
Nangungunang Insight
  • Mag-ambag ng natatanging impormasyon tungkol sa Argineering na maaaring makatulong sa iba (hal. tips sa interview, pagpili ng team, natatanging kultura, atbp).
    • Tungkol sa

    Argineering is a design-tech company that aims to make robotics accessible to everyone. They create user-friendly gadgets and software that allow creatives to freely create without technical limitations. They initially provided brands, retail, and agencies with interactive experiences and displays, with notable clients including Hermès and Selfridges. In 2020, they launched RGKit PLAY, which allows videographers and content creators to easily and quickly create shots. Argineering is based in the US and has received backing from investors such as 500 Startups and Flat6Labs. They have also achieved success in national TV competitions and a RiseUp Startup Pitch Competition, and their Kickstarter campaign exceeded its funding goal by 400%.

    rgkitplay.com
    Website
    2019
    Taong Naitatag
    31
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $0-$1M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

    Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

    Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

    Itinampok na Trabaho

      Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Argineering

    Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

    • Roblox
    • Flipkart
    • PayPal
    • Snap
    • Coinbase
    • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

    Iba pang Resources