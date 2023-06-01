Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Arbor Biotechnologies
    • Tungkol sa

    Arbor Biotechnologies is a life sciences company that uses AI, genome sequencing, gene synthesis, and high-throughput screening to discover proteins for improving human health and sustainability.

    https://arbor.bio
    Website
    2016
    Taong Naitatag
    118
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

