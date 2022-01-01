Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Aramco
Aramco Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Aramco ay mula $32,333 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Accountant in Saudi Arabia sa mababang hanay hanggang $348,250 para sa isang Business Development in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Aramco. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $63.9K
Accountant
$32.3K
Business Analyst
Median $80K

Business Development
$348K
Civil Engineer
$89.6K
Data Analyst
$50.2K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$113K
Financial Analyst
$91.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.7K
Investment Banker
$156K
Materials Engineer
$36.7K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$57.3K
Program Manager
$219K
Project Manager
$80.4K
Sales
$138K
Venture Capitalist
$89.6K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Aramco ay Business Development at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $348,250. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Aramco ay $84,975.

