Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Aquent
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Aquent Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Aquent ay mula $65,325 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Recruiter sa mababang hanay hanggang $209,040 para sa isang Disenyor ng Produkto sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Aquent. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $92.5K
Human Resources
$122K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$209K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Manager ng Produkto
$96.9K
Project Manager
$105K
Recruiter
$65.3K
Technical Writer
$72.4K
UX Researcher
$108K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at Aquent is Disenyor ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $209,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aquent is $100,710.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Aquent

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Juniper Square
  • Addison Group
  • Fidelity Investments
  • AlphaSights
  • Cadre
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources