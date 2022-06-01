Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Amentum
Amentum Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Amentum ay mula $49,750 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Administrative Assistant sa mababang hanay hanggang $174,125 para sa isang Customer Service sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Amentum. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $82K
Data Analyst
Median $128K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $100K

Administrative Assistant
$49.8K
Customer Service
$174K
Facilities Manager
$78.6K
Financial Analyst
$114K
Hardware Engineer
$133K
Information Technologist (IT)
$105K
Program Manager
$129K
Project Manager
$113K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$171K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Amentum ay Customer Service at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $174,125. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Amentum ay $113,717.

Iba pang Resources