Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
AMC Theatres
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

AMC Theatres Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng AMC Theatres ay mula $30,150 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Customer Service sa mababang hanay hanggang $93,100 para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng AMC Theatres. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Business Operations Manager
$35.8K
Customer Service
$30.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$60.3K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Inhinyero ng Software
$93.1K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at AMC Theatres is Inhinyero ng Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $93,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AMC Theatres is $48,041.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa AMC Theatres

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources