AlphaGrep Securities Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng AlphaGrep Securities ay mula $23,256 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Rekruter sa mababang hanay hanggang $126,120 para sa isang Analista ng Pananalapi sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng AlphaGrep Securities. Huling na-update: 11/13/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $83.7K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $108K
Analista ng Pananalapi
Median $126K

Rekruter
$23.3K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
$97.2K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa AlphaGrep Securities ay Analista ng Pananalapi na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $126,120. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa AlphaGrep Securities ay $97,160.

