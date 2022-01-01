Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Allen Institute for AI
Allen Institute for AI Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Allen Institute for AI ay mula $111,976 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Human Resources sa mababang hanay hanggang $382,080 para sa isang Pag-unlad ng Korporasyon sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Allen Institute for AI. Huling na-update: 11/14/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $213K
Pag-unlad ng Korporasyon
$382K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$190K

Human Resources
$112K
Disenyer ng Produkto
$132K
Benta
$184K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Allen Institute for AI ay Pag-unlad ng Korporasyon at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $382,080. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Allen Institute for AI ay $186,898.

