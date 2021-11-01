Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Align Technology
Align Technology Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Align Technology ay mula $8,645 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Graphic Designer in Costa Rica sa mababang hanay hanggang $257,280 para sa isang Information Technologist (IT) in Germany sa mataas na hanay.

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
L6 $147K
L7 $152K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Mechanical Engineer
Median $155K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $153K

Business Analyst
Median $120K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $203K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $143K
Biomedical Engineer
$79.6K
Data Analyst
$184K
Financial Analyst
$231K
Graphic Designer
$8.6K
Human Resources
$91.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$257K
Legal
$124K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$142K
Marketing
$61.2K
Project Manager
$256K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$101K
UX Researcher
$126K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Align Technology ay Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $257,280. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Align Technology ay $143,000.

