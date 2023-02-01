Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Agency for Science, Technology and Research
Agency for Science, Technology and Research Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Agency for Science, Technology and Research ay mula $48,215 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Chemical Engineer sa mababang hanay hanggang $91,944 para sa isang Siyentipiko ng Data sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Agency for Science, Technology and Research. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $72.3K

Riserts Sayentist

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $91.9K
Biomedical Engineer
$73.6K

Chemical Engineer
$48.2K

Research Engineer

Data Analyst
$49.5K
Hardware Engineer
$66.4K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Agency for Science, Technology and Research ay Siyentipiko ng Data na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $91,944. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Agency for Science, Technology and Research ay $69,375.

