Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
ADNOC
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Sahod
  • Inhinyero ng Geological

  • Lahat ng Inhinyero ng Geological na Sahod

ADNOC Inhinyero ng Geological Sahod

Ang median na Inhinyero ng Geological kompensasyon in United Arab Emirates package sa ADNOC ay umabot sa AED 630K bawat year. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng ADNOC. Huling na-update: 12/2/2025

Gitna ng Pakete
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Kabuuan bawat taon
$172K
Antas
L3
Pangunahing Sahod
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$24.5K
Mga taon sa kumpanya
3 Mga Taon
Mga taon ng karanasan
16 Mga Taon
Ano ang mga antas ng karera sa ADNOC?
Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
MagdagdagMagdagdag ng CompMagdagdag ng Kompensasyon

Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
Walang nahanap na sahod
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
I-export ang DataTingnan ang Mga Bukas na Trabaho

Mag-ambag

Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

Mag-subscribe sa verified na Inhinyero ng Geological mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Inhinyero ng Geological sa ADNOC in United Arab Emirates ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na AED 762,020. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa ADNOC para sa Inhinyero ng Geological role in United Arab Emirates ay AED 669,476.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa ADNOC

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • DoorDash
  • Microsoft
  • Airbnb
  • Tesla
  • Square
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adnoc/salaries/geological-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.