Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Acxiom
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Acxiom Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Acxiom ay mula $37,185 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Information Technologist (IT) sa mababang hanay hanggang $162,185 para sa isang Manager ng Software Engineering sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Acxiom. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $110K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Solution Architect
Median $100K

Data Architect

Siyentipiko ng Data
$112K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Financial Analyst
$144K
Information Technologist (IT)
$37.2K
Project Manager
$83.6K
Sales
$80.4K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$162K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Acxiomで報告されている最高給与の職種はManager ng Software Engineering at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$162,185です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Acxiomで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$105,000です。

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Acxiom

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Conduent
  • MyCase
  • Mastech Digital
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources