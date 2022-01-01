Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
ABB
ABB Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng ABB ay mula $6,349 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Customer Service in India sa mababang hanay hanggang $191,040 para sa isang Solution Architect in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng ABB. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $82.9K
Hardware Engineer
Median $124K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $159K

Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $98K
Financial Analyst
Median $9.3K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $134K
Accountant
$50.3K
Business Analyst
$114K
Controls Engineer
$28.6K
Copywriter
$45.2K
Customer Service
$6.3K
Electrical Engineer
$72.3K
Marketing
$17.9K
Manager ng Produkto
$151K
Project Manager
$154K
Sales
$86.8K
Sales Engineer
$50.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$32.5K
Solution Architect
$191K
Technical Program Manager
$76.1K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa ABB ay Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $191,040. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa ABB ay $79,519.

Iba pang Resources