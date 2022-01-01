AARP Mga Sweldo

Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ang sahod ng AARP ay mula $52,260 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Information Technologist (IT) sa mababang hanay hanggang $201,000 para sa isang Disenyor ng Produkto sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng AARP. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $155K
Business Analyst
Median $118K
Marketing
Median $123K

Data Analyst
$99K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$131K
Information Technologist (IT)
$52.3K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$201K
Project Manager
$121K
Solution Architect
$72.5K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa AARP ay Disenyor ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $201,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa AARP ay $120,600.

