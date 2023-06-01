Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Zaman International
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Zaman International that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Zaman International is a non-profit organization that helps marginalized women and children locally and internationally. They provide wraparound services at their Hope for Humanity Center in Inkster, MI, including a food pantry, clothing closet, case management services, and skills training courses. They have served over 215,000 individuals in Southeast Michigan since 1996 and have over 400 community partners. They also provide disaster relief and clean water projects through their Sips of Hope program. Zaman has served over 1.5 million services during domestic disasters and in 15 countries.

    zamaninternational.org
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    56
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Zaman International

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • Airbnb
    • Uber
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources