Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Zalando
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zalando Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Zalando ay mula $32,793 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Katuwang sa Administrasyon sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $219,348 para sa Pagpapaunlad ng Korporasyon sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zalando. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Inhinyero sa Software
C4 $67.6K
C5 $60.6K
C6 $90.2K
C7 $108K
C8 $142K
SC1 $160K

Inhinyero ng iOS

Inhinyero ng Backend Software

Inhinyero ng Full-Stack Software

Siyentipiko ng Pananaliksik

Inhinyero ng Data

Tagapamahala ng Produkto
C6 $82.5K
C7 $99.1K
C8 $143K
SC1 $201K
Siyentista ng Data
C5 $75.1K
C6 $93.6K
C7 $117K
C8 $144K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
C7 $112K
C8 $141K
SC1 $194K
Analista ng Negosyo
C6 $63.3K
C7 $82K
C8 $106K
Analista ng Data
C6 $64.4K
C7 $87.4K
Designer ng Produkto
C6 $69.1K
C7 $90.7K
C8 $122K

Disenyador ng UX

Marketing
C6 $58.8K
C7 $77.2K
Analista sa Pananalapi
Median $78.4K
Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan
Median $89.4K
Tagapamahala ng Programa
Median $93.6K
Pagpapaunlad ng Negosyo
Median $90.4K
Tagapamahala ng Data Science
Median $139K
Mga Operasyon sa Marketing
Median $70.9K
Tagapamahala ng Disenyo ng Produkto
Median $148K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
Median $65.1K
Tagahanap ng Trabaho
Median $65.1K
Kontador
$113K

Teknikal na Manunusula

Katuwang sa Administrasyon
$32.8K
Mga Operasyon sa Negosyo
$95.3K
Tagapamahala ng Mga Operasyon sa Negosyo
$86.4K
Pagpapaunlad ng Korporasyon
$219K
Serbisyo sa Kostumer
$100K
Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT)
$119K
Mga Benta
$73.5K
Analista sa Cybersecurity
$113K
Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
$49.6K
Mananaliksik sa UX
$86.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or idagdag ang iyong sahod to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Zalando, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

May tanong ka? Tanungin ang komunidad.

Bisitahin ang komunidad ng Levels.fyi para makipag-ugnayan sa mga empleyado mula sa iba't ibang kumpanya, makakuha ng mga payo sa karera, at higit pa.

Bisitahin Ngayon!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zalando is Pagpapaunlad ng Korporasyon at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $219,348. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zalando is $90,669.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zalando

Related Companies

  • ABOUT YOU
  • Jane
  • Zappos.com
  • Tradesy
  • Touch of Modern
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources