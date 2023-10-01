Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Nationale-Nederlanden
Nationale-Nederlanden Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Nationale-Nederlanden ay mula $80,126 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $175,808 para sa Tagapamahala ng Programa sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nationale-Nederlanden. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $80.1K
Siyentista ng Data
$81.7K
Tagapamahala ng Programa
$176K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nationale-Nederlanden is Tagapamahala ng Programa at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,808. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nationale-Nederlanden is $106,199.

