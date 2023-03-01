National Institutes of Health Salaries

Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng National Institutes of Health ay mula $74,625 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Analista ng Negosyo sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $167,280 para sa Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT) sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of National Institutes of Health. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Siyentista ng Data
Median $90K
Inhinyero sa Software
Median $150K
Inhinyero sa Biomedikal
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
Analista ng Negosyo
$74.6K
Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT)
$167K
Inhinyero sa Makina
$80.4K
Tagapamahala ng Programa
$157K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at National Institutes of Health is Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Institutes of Health is $149,625.

Other Resources