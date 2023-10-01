Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
National Institute of Standards and Technology
National Institute of Standards and Technology Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng National Institute of Standards and Technology ay mula $60,300 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $195,020 para sa Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of National Institute of Standards and Technology. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Hardware
$129K
Inhinyero sa Optika
$82.4K
Inhinyero sa Software
$60.3K

Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
$195K
The highest paying role reported at National Institute of Standards and Technology is Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,020. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Institute of Standards and Technology is $105,880.

