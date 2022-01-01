Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
National Grid
Work Here? Claim Your Company

National Grid Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng National Grid ay mula $61,152 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Kimika sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $238,800 para sa Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of National Grid. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Siyentista ng Data
Median $154K
Inhinyero sa Software
Median $142K
Analista ng Negosyo
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Analista ng Data
Median $73.4K
Inhinyero sa Makina
Median $100K
Inhinyero sa Kimika
$61.2K
Inhinyero sa Sibil
$148K
Inhinyero sa Elektrisidad
$163K
Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan
$114K
Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT)
$80.4K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$101K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$114K
Tagapamahala ng Programa
$163K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$115K
Analista sa Cybersecurity
$153K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$239K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$227K
Mananaliksik sa UX
$159K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or idagdag ang iyong sahod to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at National Grid is Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Grid is $130,800.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for National Grid

Related Companies

  • Accenture
  • IGT
  • Arrival
  • Swisscom
  • Aviva plc
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources