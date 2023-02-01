Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng National Bank of Canada ay mula $52,273 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Analista ng Data sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $135,245 para sa Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of National Bank of Canada. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $75.6K

Inhinyero ng Backend Software

Inhinyero ng Full-Stack Software

Analista sa Cybersecurity
Median $82.5K
Analista sa Pananalapi
Median $58.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
Analista ng Negosyo
$53K
Analista ng Data
$52.3K
Tagapamahala ng Data Science
$79K
Siyentista ng Data
$78.3K
Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT)
$63.9K
Bankero sa Pamumuhunan
$93.9K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$88.4K
Tagapamahala ng Programa
$108K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$74.7K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$135K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$94.3K
Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
$98K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at National Bank of Canada is Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,245. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Bank of Canada is $79,000.

