Natera
Natera Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Natera ay mula $80,400 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Analista ng Negosyo sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $314,420 para sa Analista sa Cybersecurity sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Natera. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $186K

Inhinyero ng Backend Software

Inhinyero ng Full-Stack Software

Inhinyero ng Quality Assurance (QA) Software

Tagapamahala ng Produkto
Median $190K
Siyentista ng Data
Median $130K

Health Informatics

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
Median $313K
Analista ng Negosyo
$80.4K
Analista ng Data
$93K
Analista sa Pananalapi
$310K
Marketing
$189K
Analista sa Cybersecurity
$314K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Natera is Analista sa Cybersecurity at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $314,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Natera is $188,940.

