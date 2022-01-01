Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Morgan Stanley ay mula $22,432 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $399,990 para sa Inhinyero sa Hardware sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Morgan Stanley. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
L3 $22.4K
L4 $33.4K
L5 $60.8K

Inhinyero ng Backend Software

Inhinyero ng Full-Stack Software

Inhinyero ng Quality Assurance (QA) Software

Inhinyero ng Data

Analista ng Negosyo
L3 $99K
L4 $118K
L5 $184K
Bankero sa Pamumuhunan
Analyst $140K
Associate $246K
Vice President $330K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Siyentista ng Data
L3 $131K
L4 $159K
L5 $253K

Mananaliksik ng Pang-bilang

Tagapamahala ng Produkto
L3 $177K
L4 $131K
L5 $197K
L6 $353K
Analista sa Pananalapi
L3 $104K
L4 $125K
L5 $245K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
L3 $29.6K
L4 $37.3K
L5 $71.3K
L6 $100K
Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT)
Median $135K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
Median $135K
Kontador
Median $115K
Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan
Median $160K
Legal
Median $187K
Marketing
Median $120K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
Median $94.1K

Arkitekto ng Data

Katuwang sa Administrasyon
$99.5K
Mga Operasyon sa Negosyo
$91.5K
Tagapamahala ng Mga Operasyon sa Negosyo
$296K
Pagpapaunlad ng Negosyo
$92.5K
Serbisyo sa Kostumer
$50.1K
Tagumpay ng Kostumer
$49.2K
Analista ng Data
$58.6K
Inhinyero sa Hardware
$400K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$60.3K
Mga Operasyon sa Marketing
$63.5K
Tagapamahala ng Disenyo ng Produkto
$129K
Tagapamahala ng Programa
$196K
Tagahanap ng Trabaho
$161K
Mga Regulatoryang Usapin
$149K
Mga Benta
$151K
Analista sa Cybersecurity
$79.6K
Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
$125K
Mananaliksik sa UX
$99.5K
Venture Kapitalista
$121K

Kasosyo

Analista

FAQ

Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Morgan Stanley, е $124,833.

