MediaKind
MediaKind Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng MediaKind ay mula $48,019 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Arkitekto ng Solusyon sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $402,000 para sa Mga Benta sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MediaKind. Last updated: 7/24/2025

$160K

Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$179K
Mga Benta
$402K
Inhinyero sa Software
$191K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
46 21
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$48K
Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
$70.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MediaKind is Mga Benta at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MediaKind is $179,100.

